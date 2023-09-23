Ritholtz Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,719,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,621 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF makes up 2.0% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned 3.08% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $44,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFSV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,887,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 381.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 107,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 85,078 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $702,000.

DFSV traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,505,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,428. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $21.56 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.58 and its 200-day moving average is $25.33.

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

