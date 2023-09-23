Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $2.75 Million Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in AON were worth $2,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AON by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,947,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,397,426,000 after buying an additional 210,313 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,033,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,737,592,000 after buying an additional 37,097 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AON by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,021,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,600,000 after acquiring an additional 21,190 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in AON by 106,777.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in AON by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,656,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $797,363,000 after acquiring an additional 70,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AON

In related news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $324.57 per share, for a total transaction of $259,656.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,604.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of AON from $325.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $352.00 price target on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.55.

AON Stock Performance

Shares of AON stock traded down $2.19 on Friday, reaching $336.02. The stock had a trading volume of 705,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,361. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $329.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.90. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $266.35 and a 12 month high of $347.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.07). AON had a net margin of 20.78% and a negative return on equity of 1,312.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st were paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.16%.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

