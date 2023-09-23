Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $3.30 Million Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,384 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 439.3% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1,160.0% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $1,784,385.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,950,161.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.58, for a total value of $165,752.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,401,685.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $1,784,385.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,950,161.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,930 shares of company stock valued at $4,691,799 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.44.

Zoetis Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:ZTS traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $176.68. 1,281,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,553,299. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $184.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.15 and a 52 week high of $194.99. The company has a market cap of $81.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.78.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 52.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

