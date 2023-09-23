Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $3.97 Million Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,855 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $3,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,773,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,878,543,000 after buying an additional 5,638,368 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,618,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,742,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 425.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,004,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,128,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total transaction of $253,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,561.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,508 shares of company stock worth $326,053 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

HIG stock remained flat at $72.98 during trading on Friday. 858,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,156,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.00. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.17 and a 1 year high of $79.44. The company has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.86.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Equities analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.33%.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

