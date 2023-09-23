Ritholtz Wealth Management Invests $10.46 Million in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 457,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,463,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned approximately 0.26% of MP Materials as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MP. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in MP Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of MP Materials by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 59.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MP traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.87. 1,962,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,866,687. MP Materials Corp. has a 12 month low of $19.18 and a 12 month high of $36.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 15.26 and a current ratio of 16.15.

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $64.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.44 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 46.38%. Equities analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

MP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities upgraded MP Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on MP Materials from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MP Materials from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on MP Materials from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, MP Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.14.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

