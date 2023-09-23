Ritholtz Wealth Management Lowers Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,058 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 828 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% in the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,569 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.0% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the first quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,169,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,059,248. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.96. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $132.83. The firm has a market cap of $155.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,807.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.80.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a positive return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $98.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.19.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total transaction of $3,534,344.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,513,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,711,685.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $7,905,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,358,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,009,193.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total value of $3,534,344.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,513,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,711,685.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,643 shares of company stock worth $21,395,584 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

