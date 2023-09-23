Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases 53,628 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 942,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,628 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 2.9% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $63,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 38,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.30. The company had a trading volume of 8,349,840 shares. The company has a market cap of $95.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.14. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

