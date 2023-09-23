Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 1,040 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of KO traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.60. The stock had a trading volume of 14,645,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,993,906. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $64.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 23.81%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 75.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on KO. StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC lowered their target price on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.33.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $9,705,609.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,210,343. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $1,283,406.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,124. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total value of $9,705,609.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 228,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,210,343. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 319,393 shares of company stock worth $19,467,980 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

