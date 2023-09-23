Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 1,428 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,721 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $21,442,000. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,335,000 after purchasing an additional 63,040 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,926,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $402.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,885,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,859. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $403.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $383.35. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $418.60. The firm has a market cap of $378.98 billion, a PE ratio of 37.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.37%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,596,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $4,274,290.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at $8,166,426.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 417,360 shares of company stock worth $165,661,878. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.83.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

