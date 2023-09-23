Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 5,745 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 385,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,745 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 0.8% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $17,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 13,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.40. 11,652,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,832,669. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $47.81.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

