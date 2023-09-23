Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 5,857 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,857 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $3,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Shares of VT stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.01. 1,231,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,675,394. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.80 and a fifty-two week high of $100.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.46 and its 200-day moving average is $94.67. The company has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

