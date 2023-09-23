Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 1,244.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,730 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFUV opened at $34.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.22 and a 200 day moving average of $34.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $36.22.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.