Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,280 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,522 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2,414.3% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 58.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 387.8% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total transaction of $161,370.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,390,136.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total transaction of $161,370.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,390,136.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.73, for a total transaction of $676,943.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 282,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,671,304.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,827,065 shares of company stock worth $746,491,655. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.17.

Walmart Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of WMT opened at $162.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $436.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.16. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.07 and a fifty-two week high of $165.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

