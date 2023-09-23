Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Decreases Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lowered its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,657 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $67.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $137.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.36 and its 200 day moving average is $73.26. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.36 and a 52 week high of $88.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 46.29%.

Several research firms recently commented on NEE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

