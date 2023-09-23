Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $1.04 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. reduced its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 51.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,466 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 127.0% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PM opened at $94.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.03. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The company has a market cap of $147.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.71.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 127.84%. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.26%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.64.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

