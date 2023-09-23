Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $1.45 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lessened its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 42.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,657 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

NEE opened at $67.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.36 and a 200 day moving average of $73.26. The company has a market cap of $137.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.36 and a 12 month high of $88.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 46.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on NEE. StockNews.com lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $542,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $542,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

