Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $1 Million Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. decreased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 47,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 447.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DUK. StockNews.com downgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.17.

Duke Energy Price Performance

DUK stock opened at $93.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.93 billion, a PE ratio of 52.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $106.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. Duke Energy’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $1.025 dividend. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 229.05%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

