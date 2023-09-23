Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $4.52 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 59.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,222 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $213.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $222.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.71. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $228.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

