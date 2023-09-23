Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $718,000 Stock Position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lowered its stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 55.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,503 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 28,544 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 200.9% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 205.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FFIN. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, June 29th.

Insider Activity at First Financial Bankshares

In other news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.04 per share, for a total transaction of $72,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 927,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,936,807.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,803 shares of company stock valued at $112,147 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Performance

FFIN stock opened at $25.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.76. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $46.08.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 36.80% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $128.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.30 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bankshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.45%.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits, automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

