Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter valued at $350,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 28.4% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter valued at $2,149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 9,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.16, for a total transaction of $1,524,488.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 292,307 shares in the company, valued at $45,062,047.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 30,000 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total transaction of $4,610,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,455,516.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 9,889 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.16, for a total value of $1,524,488.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,307 shares in the company, valued at $45,062,047.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $162.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $161.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AIT

Applied Industrial Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of AIT opened at $154.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.20. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.43 and a 12 month high of $162.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.