Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Increases Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of CSX by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 58,100,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,799,965,000 after acquiring an additional 470,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in CSX by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,565,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,543,883,000 after buying an additional 8,797,783 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CSX by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,236,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,172,727,000 after buying an additional 690,267 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in CSX by 101,926.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $722,554,000 after buying an additional 23,300,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in CSX by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,317,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $691,389,000 after buying an additional 2,940,824 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CSX stock opened at $31.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.37. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $34.38. The company has a market capitalization of $62.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. CSX had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSX. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.52.

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

