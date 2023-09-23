Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,411 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 414,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,114,000 after acquiring an additional 74,207 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 52,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 23,206 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 506.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 210,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,215,000 after purchasing an additional 175,370 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IEUR opened at $50.27 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $38.54 and a 52-week high of $54.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.16 and a 200 day moving average of $52.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

