Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Sells 1,219 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. decreased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,005.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 139.6% in the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $69.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.20 and its 200 day moving average is $70.91. The company has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.73 and a fifty-two week high of $76.21.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

