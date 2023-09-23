Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Sells 1,465 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. decreased its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 47,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 447.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.17.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DUK opened at $93.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.35. The stock has a market cap of $71.93 billion, a PE ratio of 52.14, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $106.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 229.05%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

