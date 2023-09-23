Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Sells 172 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106,553.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,582,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178,474 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $708,259,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,591,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,011,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,780 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,309,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,431,195,000 after purchasing an additional 997,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 12.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,611,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,363,875,000 after purchasing an additional 607,321 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $233.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $244.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.75. The company has a market cap of $70.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.27 and a twelve month high of $264.19.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 94.14% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.83%.

ITW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.18.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

