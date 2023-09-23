Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Sells 3,218 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,218 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXS Investments LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 227.3% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 94,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,842,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 27,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 10,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ICE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.42.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:ICE opened at $110.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.86. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.60 and a 1 year high of $118.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 17.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total value of $234,280.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 125,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,718,289.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total value of $56,325.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,825.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total transaction of $234,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 125,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,718,289.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,563 shares of company stock valued at $1,218,379. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

See Also

