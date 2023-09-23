Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Sells 3,663 Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. decreased its holdings in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,663 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GFI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Gold Fields by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 8,114 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Gold Fields by 198.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 24,985 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the first quarter worth $200,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the first quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the first quarter worth $419,000. Institutional investors own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GFI opened at $12.07 on Friday. Gold Fields Limited has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.92.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.1711 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a yield of 4%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GFI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Gold Fields from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

