Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Sells 8,387 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lowered its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 41.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,762 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 8,387 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in TJX Companies by 2.6% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,809 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,659,000 after purchasing an additional 16,162 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,656 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Alpha Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $415,000. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.42.

NYSE:TJX opened at $89.17 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $93.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.17. The company has a market capitalization of $102.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 62.61%. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 39.00%.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $4,006,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 642,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,172,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $4,006,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 642,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,172,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $5,906,773.21. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 135,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,307,106.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,014 shares of company stock worth $10,291,303 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

