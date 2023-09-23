Roth Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Roth Financial Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 10.1% of Roth Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Roth Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $16,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% in the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of IJR stock opened at $94.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.48 and a 200-day moving average of $97.42. The stock has a market cap of $65.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.