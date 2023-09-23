Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $140.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on QDEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on QuidelOrtho from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on QuidelOrtho from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on QuidelOrtho in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $119.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $71.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.53 and a beta of 0.27. QuidelOrtho has a 12-month low of $66.88 and a 12-month high of $102.00.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $665.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.11 million. QuidelOrtho had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 1.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that QuidelOrtho will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 174.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 554.8% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 133.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

