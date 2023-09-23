RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Holdings Trimmed by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. trimmed its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,879 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its holdings in RTX by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 38,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,951,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,016,000 after purchasing an additional 202,376 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Melius cut shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 11th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. DZ Bank lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.06.

RTX Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of RTX opened at $71.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.10. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $71.43 and a 52 week high of $108.84.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.