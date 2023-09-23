RTX (NYSE:RTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RTX (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

RTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen reduced their target price on RTX from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Argus lowered RTX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.06.

Get RTX alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on RTX

RTX Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $71.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.21. RTX has a fifty-two week low of $71.43 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The company has a market cap of $104.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.97.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RTX will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RTX

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RTX. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in RTX in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in RTX by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 136.5% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.