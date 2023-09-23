Rubicon Technologies (NYSE:RBT) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Wednesday, September 27th

Rubicon Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RBT – Free Report)’s stock is going to reverse split on Wednesday, September 27th. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, September 27th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, September 27th.

Rubicon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RBT opened at $0.32 on Friday. Rubicon Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $3.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.57.

Rubicon Technologies (NYSE:RBT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $174.56 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Rubicon Technologies will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Rubicon Technologies from $1.90 to $1.40 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Hernandez Andres Chico acquired 687,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.52 per share, for a total transaction of $357,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,368,183 shares in the company, valued at $711,455.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rubicon Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBT. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rubicon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rubicon Technologies by 37.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 28,678 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Rubicon Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Rubicon Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rubicon Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 56.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rubicon Technologies



Rubicon Technologies, Inc, a digital marketplace for waste and recycling services, provides cloud-based waste and recycling solutions to businesses, governments, and organizations worldwide. The company provides solutions for waste generators; and haulers and recyclers. It offers consultation and management services to customers for waste removal, waste management, logistics, and recycling solutions.

