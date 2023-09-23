Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RYAN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryan Specialty presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.63.

Ryan Specialty Stock Performance

Shares of RYAN stock opened at $49.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.17 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.28. Ryan Specialty has a 52 week low of $32.13 and a 52 week high of $50.64.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $585.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.80 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 39.86%. Ryan Specialty’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ryan Specialty will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $1,100,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Lisa Jo Paschal-Alcorn sold 2,202 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $99,090.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,088,990. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $1,100,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 543,132 shares of company stock worth $24,220,125. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryan Specialty

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,559,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,058,000 after purchasing an additional 405,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,026,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,770,000 after acquiring an additional 486,706 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,548,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,537,000 after acquiring an additional 27,927 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 515.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,467,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,072,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,205,000 after acquiring an additional 539,003 shares during the last quarter. 34.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

