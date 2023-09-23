Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider John Bicket Sells 82,628 Shares

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider John Bicket sold 82,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $2,206,993.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,167,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,180,693.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John Bicket also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Samsara alerts:

On Tuesday, September 12th, John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total value of $2,752,191.60.

On Tuesday, August 29th, John Bicket sold 77,952 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $2,011,161.60.

On Tuesday, August 22nd, John Bicket sold 47,895 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total transaction of $1,135,111.50.

On Thursday, August 17th, John Bicket sold 5,754 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $131,996.76.

On Tuesday, August 15th, John Bicket sold 47,757 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $1,137,094.17.

On Wednesday, August 9th, John Bicket sold 210 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $5,163.90.

On Tuesday, August 1st, John Bicket sold 53,022 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $1,467,118.74.

On Tuesday, July 25th, John Bicket sold 43,632 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total value of $1,163,665.44.

On Tuesday, July 18th, John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total transaction of $2,593,272.40.

On Tuesday, July 11th, John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $2,501,171.50.

Samsara Stock Performance

Shares of Samsara stock opened at $23.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.71. Samsara Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $32.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IOT shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Samsara from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Samsara from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Samsara from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Samsara from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IOT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOT. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Samsara by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Samsara by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Samsara in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Samsara by 3,665.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. 52.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Samsara

(Get Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.