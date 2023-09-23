Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,141,000 after acquiring an additional 42,292 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

IVV opened at $434.30 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $461.88. The firm has a market cap of $336.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $449.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $429.53.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

