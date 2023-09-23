Sanjit Biswas Sells 125,223 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 125,223 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $3,309,643.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,124,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,726,455.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Sanjit Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 15th, Sanjit Biswas sold 140,364 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.23, for a total value of $3,822,111.72.

On Tuesday, September 12th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total transaction of $2,737,104.00.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $2,792,780.00.

On Tuesday, August 29th, Sanjit Biswas sold 77,960 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $2,011,368.00.

On Tuesday, August 22nd, Sanjit Biswas sold 47,840 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total transaction of $1,133,808.00.

On Thursday, August 17th, Sanjit Biswas sold 5,321 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $122,116.95.

On Tuesday, August 15th, Sanjit Biswas sold 47,707 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $1,135,903.67.

On Tuesday, August 8th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $2,194,712.00.

On Tuesday, August 1st, Sanjit Biswas sold 53,151 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $1,470,688.17.

On Tuesday, July 25th, Sanjit Biswas sold 43,641 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $1,163,905.47.

Samsara Price Performance

IOT opened at $23.16 on Friday. Samsara Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $32.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.71 and a 200-day moving average of $23.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IOT has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on Samsara from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Samsara from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Samsara from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IOT. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Samsara during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Samsara by 3,665.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Samsara in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Samsara in the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Further Reading

