Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Shares Sold by Pacifica Partners Inc.

Pacifica Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,211 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanmina by 5.5% in the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Sanmina by 3.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 4.6% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jure Sola sold 129,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $7,033,100.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,038,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,267,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 5,344 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $298,836.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jure Sola sold 129,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $7,033,100.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,038,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,267,404.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,866 shares of company stock valued at $7,427,956. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina stock opened at $52.66 on Friday. Sanmina Co. has a 1 year low of $44.29 and a 1 year high of $69.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.05. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.20.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 15.77%. Sanmina’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

