Sara Bay Financial Reduces Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Sara Bay Financial cut its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,577 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Walmart were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Walmart by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Walmart by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Walmart by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,749,000 after buying an additional 13,985 shares during the period. 33.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total value of $330,923,871.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,440,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,250,844,765.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $330,923,871.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,440,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,250,844,765.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 530,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.06, for a total transaction of $82,281,503.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 239,699,873 shares in the company, valued at $37,167,862,307.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,827,065 shares of company stock valued at $746,491,655 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.17.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $162.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.07 and a 12-month high of $165.85.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

