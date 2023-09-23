Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ) Shares Acquired by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned about 1.22% of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $3,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHQ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 235.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,775.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 282.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Finally, Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $206,000.

SCHQ stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.58. 671,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,711. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $32.33 and a 12-month high of $38.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.73.

The Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Long Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted Index of U.S. Investment-grade Treasury bonds with remaining maturities of 10 years or more. SCHQ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

