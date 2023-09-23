Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,724 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 467.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 185.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $47.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.27. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $47.71 and a 52 week high of $49.13.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

