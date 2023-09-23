Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Bought by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 12,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 32,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 23,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SCHM traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.41. The company had a trading volume of 261,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,613. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.99. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $59.74 and a 1-year high of $74.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

