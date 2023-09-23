Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Purchased by Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up about 4.2% of Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $6,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.11. 748,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,487. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $53.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.89.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

