SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,689 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,654,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,055,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,331 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 18.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,276,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,453,648,000 after buying an additional 3,635,609 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,253,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $638,876,000 after buying an additional 221,305 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,032,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $422,240,000 after buying an additional 72,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 5,250,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $327,887,000 after buying an additional 87,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.46.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $262,625.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,723,261.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $262,625.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,723,261.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $520,369.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,431,471.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,642 shares of company stock valued at $807,273 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 0.1 %

PEG opened at $60.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $65.46. The company has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.66.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.01%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Articles

