SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Acquires 317 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 102,891.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,216,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,385,127,000 after buying an additional 10,206,864 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,700,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,226,006,000 after purchasing an additional 510,953 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 586.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 494,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,831,000 after purchasing an additional 422,442 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 184.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 162,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,195,000 after buying an additional 355,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $52,004,000. 32.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $339.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $348.74 and a 200-day moving average of $339.48. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $286.62 and a 52-week high of $356.70.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

