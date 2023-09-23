SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Buys 477 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 1,391.8% in the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.52.

CSX Price Performance

CSX stock opened at $31.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.45 and its 200-day moving average is $31.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.21. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $34.38.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. CSX had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.