SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1,315.8% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in Phillips 66 by 504.0% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $118.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.45 and a 200 day moving average of $103.04. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $74.02 and a fifty-two week high of $125.19.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $35.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 26.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 18.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total value of $335,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,195,079.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Phillips 66 news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $18,877,936.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 662,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,814,067.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total transaction of $335,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,195,079.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 360,648 shares of company stock worth $41,396,371 in the last 90 days. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

