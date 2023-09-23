SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $1.14 Million Stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,467 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,687,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,931,000 after buying an additional 3,038,020 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,810,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963,383 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,211,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,204,000 after purchasing an additional 273,367 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,598,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,184,000 after purchasing an additional 109,770 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,844,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,941,000 after purchasing an additional 641,486 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.59. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.26 and a 1-year high of $59.76.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.247 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

