SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $1.28 Million Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 30.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,307 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DAL. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 117.6% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1,136.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $37.67 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $49.81. The stock has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.28. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The business had revenue of $15.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $162,240.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,129.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 7,056 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $317,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,286,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $162,240.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,129.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,839,353 in the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Stories

