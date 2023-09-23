SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 3.5% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 30.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.5% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 69.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 49.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $577,006.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 206,243 shares in the company, valued at $7,232,942.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of KHC opened at $34.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.95. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.42 and a fifty-two week high of $42.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.83.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on KHC. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.73.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

